Woman sitting in Keizer home killed by driver

Andrew Modine being held on manslaughter, 7 other charges

by: Tim Steele

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman sitting in her Keizer home was killed by a driver who twice left the road, then hit a power pole before plowing into the home early Saturday morning, police said.

Moira Hughes and George Heitz were in the home at 5695 Trail Avenue NE when a car careened into it. Ms. Hughes, 67, died at the scene. Heitz, 63, was rushed to the Salem Hospital ER for treatment of serious injuries, authorities said.

Investigators arrested Andrew Modine. They said the Keizer resident was headed east on Lockhaven Drive around 7:40 a.m., went off the road in the 700 block, then got back on the road. Modine then allegedly hit a power pole right before slamming into the house, killing Hughes.

Modine, 41, is held in the Marion County Corretional Facility on 8 different charges, including manslaughter. The others are assault, reckless endangering, reckless driving, DUII, driving with a criminally suspended license, criminal mischief and a probation violation.

The investigation continues, officials said.

