Wrestling legend Dan Gable to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom award

IOWA CITY, IA – APRIL 21: Dan Gable acknowledges the crowd after being introduced as part of the 1972 Olympic team during the finals of the US Wrestling Olympic Trials at Carver Hawkeye Arena on April 21, 2012 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump will present the Presidential Medal of Freedom award, the nation’s highest civilian honor, to Dan Gable on Monday.

The White House announcement described Gable as undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Gable won a Gold Medal at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany.

He is in the United States of America Wrestling Hall of Fame, the United States Olympic Hall of Fame, and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

After his wrestling career, Gable went on to become the winningest coach in the history of the University of Iowa.

“Gable has inspired thousands of athletes in Iowa, the United States, and the world,” the White House said in a statement.