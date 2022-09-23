Ovation Coffee & Tea took honors as the top brunch spot in Portland according to Yelp. Photo: Ovation Coffee and Tea.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ovation Coffee & Tea is Oregon’s reigning brunch champ, according to Yelp’s list of the top-reviewed brunch spots in every U.S. state.

Over 800 Yelp users have reviewed Ovation Coffee & Tea, which has a perfect overall rating of 5 stars.

For Washington, Patrick’s Café and Bakery in Seattle was the top pick.

One customer who recently left a 5-star review for Ovation Coffee & Tea said, “Hands down my favorite place to go, staff all around are very kind and assertive. The owners are very hands-on and are also kind to all of their customers. Ovation Coffee is worth every penny. You will not be disappointed.”

The menu features pastries, paninis, blended beverages, gluten-free options, and more. However, Yelp lists the most popular menu items as breakfast sandwiches and Moroccan Mint tea.

Ovation Coffee & Tea is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The main location is in the Pearl District on 941 NW Overton Street. There are other locations in Lake Oswego and near the South Waterfront.