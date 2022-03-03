PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drivers should expect delays over the next month or two if they commute over the Morrison Bridge.

Traffic will be impacted as crews work on repainting and repairing the bridge. Multnomah County officials say the $20 million project aims to restore parts of the bridge and prevent further corrosion.

A westbound lane will be closed near the east entrance to the bridge at SE Grand Avenue to SW 2nd Avenue downtown. However, officials said drivers will have to filter into a single westbound lane across the river.

Additionally, ramps from SW Naito Parkway to and from the bridge are closed.

The closure is expected to last from March 2 through April, but county officials say more closures are ahead as the project continues into 2023.