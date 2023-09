The crash is causing an estimated two-hour delay for those heading northbound.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A three-vehicle I-5 crash two miles south of Wilsonville has left one person seriously injured, according to the Oregon State Police.

The crash is causing an estimated two-hour delay for those heading northbound while police continue to investigate the scene.

Officials ask those traveling in the area to use an alternate route or otherwise slow or move over for worker safety.

