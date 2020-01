PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All lanes of West Burnside have reopened on Friday ahead of schedule.

A landslide caused intermittent closures to both lanes all week. The slide was reported last Friday and debris covered the roadway.

Workers were expected to continue clearing debris through Sunday but finished the work early. The slide appears to be stabilized and workers built a new 80-foot catchment wall.

More rock was also placed to keep soil in place.