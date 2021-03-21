Better Naito closing for construction of Better Naito Forever

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another phase of construction is set to begin on SW Naito Parkway on Monday.

The Better Naito Forever project is kicking off by closing Better Naito, likely through the end of the year. Better Naito is the protected space for pedestrians and bicyclists along the waterfront between the Hawthorne and Steel bridges.

Starting Monday, Pedestrians and people biking will be detoured onto the Waterfront Path between SW Jefferson Street and NW Davis Street, the Portland Bureau of Transportation said.

The northbound vehicular lane on Naito Parkway between SW Jefferson and NW Davis will also be closed for construction. People driving northbound on SW Naito will be detoured from Naito onto SW 2nd Avenue beginning at SW Clay Street.

The project will upgrade traffic signals to detect and dynamically adjust to vehicle queues, minimizing impacts to northbound drivers. PBOT will also build new, dedicated pedestrian routes including sidewalks to connect the gaps between existing sidewalks on the west side of Waterfront Park as well as shorter crossings on Naito Parkway. This project will create a permanent two-way bikeway for people biking and riding e-scooters by converting the easternmost northbound auto lane. PBOT

Expect traffic delays on SW Naito Parkway starting Monday.