PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash involving a log truck has shut down part of Highway 26 near Quartz Creek on Wednesday morning, according to Seaside police.

Around 8:30 a.m., officials from four different agencies responded to the 3-vehicle crash.

Oregon State Police told KOIN 6 News Life Flight was called to the scene. Officials did not say how many people were being airlifted.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes as long back-ups are expected. Police said it was unclear when the road would reopen.