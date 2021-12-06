I-5 closed in both directions near Lombard, police present

Police activity on I-5 at N Lombard has shut down all lanes on Dec. 6, 2021. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lanes in both directions have closed on Interstate 5 near Portland Boulevard and Lombard due to heavy police presence.

TripCheck lists the closure as a crash.

Traffic in Portland headed northbound must exit the freeway at North Greeley Avenue, while southbound traffic must exit at Victory Boulevard.

The Washington State Department of Transportation advised all southbound I-5 traffic in Vancouver is being directed to State Route 14 then to Interstate 205.

Portland Police said in a Twitter post southbound lanes will re-open shortly, but northbound lanes will remain closed.

KOIN 6 is working to confirm details.