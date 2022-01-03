I-84 closed due to ‘extreme winter weather’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Interstate 84 is closed in both directions near Troutdale and The Dalles, along with a closure between Pendleton and Baker City due to blizzard-like conditions.

Nearly a 50 mile stretch is closed from milepost 17 to milepost 64.

White-out conditions have led to several crashes on the interstate, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The department did not say when the road would reopen between Troutdale and Hood River but did advise drivers should “expect a lengthy closure.”

Additionally OR 245, OR 204, OR 11, OR 74, OR 331, OR 334 and OR 335 are all closed.

“Conditions are so extreme that snow plow drivers cannot see the road well enough to effectively plow snow,” according to ODOT.

Several schools in the area have announced delays and closures for Monday.

In a Twitter post, Portland’s National Weather Service reported nearly 8 inches of snow has accumulated in the Columbia Gorge since 2 a.m. on Monday.

520am: Extreme snowfall rates continue in the Columbia Gorge. We just got a #Skywarn spotter report of 8 inches since 2am.



Doing the math, this means they are getting snowfall rates averaging 1-3" per hour! #orwx #wawx — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) January 3, 2022

Officials said another snow storm is forecasted for the day.