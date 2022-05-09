PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bridge inspection is expected to slow overnight traffic on Interstate Bridge throughout the week.

The Interstate Bridge will have at least one lane open in both directions during the inspection, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. Officials said the sidewalks will stay open.

Two northbound lanes of the bridge will close at 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday night and will reopen the following mornings by 5 a.m.

Meanwhile, two southbound lanes will close at 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and will reopen the following mornings by 5 a.m.

A barge is scheduled to inspect the underside of the bridge between May 16 to 20, but ODOT says that inspection will have no traffic impacts.