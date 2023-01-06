PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Travel on Interstate 84 will be interrupted starting Friday night, as construction crews build two new MAX bridges and new tracks.

The road will be closed from exit 6 to exit 9 starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, and will open again at 4 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8.

I-84 Eastbound will be closed starting at exit 6 and Westbound will be closed starting at exit 9 (KOIN)

According to ODOT, the new tracks will help to reduce delays in both directions. Currently, trains need to wait for oncoming trains to pass before proceeding, but that won’t be the case anymore.

ODOT warns drivers to plan ahead and take a different route or to use public transit.

The closure is subject to change depending on the weather.