PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An early morning landslide has closed part of Northwest Timber Road about halfway between Highway 6 and Highway 26 on Monday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., WCSO tweeted that one lane was closed near Castle Road, which is north of the ‘S’ curves. Although drivers were “able to get by” the landslide, officials closed both directions of traffic around 8 a.m.

The closure was announced so crews could safely reach the area and clear fallen trees and debris.

There is no estimated timeline for reopening but officials urge drivers to use other routes.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Deputies and officials with Washington County responded to the scene after initial reports of the slide.

This is a developing story.