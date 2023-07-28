The SUV driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with authorities

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A motorcyclist was found dead after a crash with an SUV Friday evening at the intersection of Northeast Halsey Street and 111th Avenue, according to Portland police.

Officers responded to the crash around 7:13 p.m. and found the man – whose identity has yet to be released – dead at the scene. The SUV driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with authorities, though it is unclear whether they suffered any injury.

Investigators have closed Northeast Halsey Street between Northeast 111th Avenue and Northeast 113th Avenue. Avoid the area if possible.

Those with information about the crash are encouraged to contact police via crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov. Reference case number 23-198077.

