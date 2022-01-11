ODOT: Expect delays, construction underway in the Gorge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Slowdowns on Interstate 84 around the Gorge are expected to begin around 9 a.m. Tuesday when construction for a new tunnel at Mitchell Point is back underway.

The slowdown is expected to last until 11 a.m. Tuesday, however, these slowdowns will happen every Tuesday and Thursday morning at this time over a 30-mile stretch between Cascade Locks and Memaloose State Park.

Crews from the Oregon Department of Transportation are blasting rock at Mitchell Point to make a new foot tunnel.

Officials advise drivers headed through that part of the Gorge to plan some extra time in that commute.