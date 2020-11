PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — I-205 Southbound was shut down on Wednesday afternoon due to police activity.

Police said they responded to a call of a subject breaking into a car. When they arrived, the suspect fled on foot and onto the pedestrian bridge over I205, south of Washington St.

They stopped there and is straddling the rail.

I-205 southbound is closed to traffic from Washington to Market while police attempt to work with the individual.