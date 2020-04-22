Rollover crash made brief mess of a commute on I-205

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An overturned truck in the median of Interstate 205 brought back a phenomenon Wednesday the Portland area has not seen in a while: a traffic jam.
The crash happened near 82nd Drive in Gladstone around 9:30 a.m.
Cars heading southbound on I-205 were squeezed into one lane for hours following the crash as crews investigated and cleaned up the debris. Northbound lanes were reopened around 10 a.m. after a temporarily closure.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No injuries have been reported.
