Semi flips on Troutdale Bridge, extended closure expected

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Troutdale Bridge closed Monday afternoon, and likely will be blocked to traffic overnight after a semi-truck flipped over while crossing, said the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
The truck was hauling lumber when it entered onto the bridge and flipped. The sheriff’s office said that load will have to be removed before the truck can be towed off the bridge.
The driver was unhurt in the incident. Sheriff’s deputies also reported that there was minimal damage to the bridge, but it will likely have to be inspected before the passage is reopened to traffic.
KOIN 6 News will update this story as more information becomes available.
