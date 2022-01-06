I-84 closed from Troutdale, Hood River; landslide reported

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All lanes of Interstate 84 from Troutdale to Hood River early Thursday morning, according to officials.

There are reports of a landslide between milepost 36 and 37. Icy conditions, downed trees and powerlines are also creating road hazards in Hood River County, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Don Hamilton from ODOT told KOIN 6 there’s a lot of water in the area, and they are bringing in hydrologists and geologists to ensure no more material comes down.

A semi-truck is reportedly stuck between two landslides blocking the road on Historic Columbia River Highway near Benson Lake. Oregon State Police are responding.

Another landslide has closed Northwest Bridge Avenue in both directions near St. Johns Bridge early Thursday morning.

Crews are working to clear the landslide, but there is no estimated time when the road will be reopened.

Crews are responding to a report of a landslide with a tree blocking lanes on NW Bridge Ave near St Helen’s Rd. Please avoid the area. — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) January 6, 2022

“Rain to snow to fog to ice to high winds to maybe a teasing hint of sun and back to rain again. Oregon has been like that this week with lots of everything everywhere all the time,” said ODOT. “And we pay the price on the roads.”

There’s a slow down on Interstate 205 with the left lane blocked at Airport Way on the Washington-Oregon border.

A crash on Interstate 5 Southbound is blocking two lanes near 99th Street in Vancouver.