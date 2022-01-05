Stretches of I-84 closed from Pendleton, Ontario; US 20 reopens

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Stretches of major roadways including Interstate 84 in Eastern Oregon and Highway 20 over the Santiam Pass were closed due to heavy snow and spun-out vehicles early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Interstate 84 closed after multiple slide-offs in the area and disabled vehicles blocked the roadway, according to ODOT.

Nearly a 50 mile stretch of I-84 is closed in both directions from milepost 216 in La Grande to milepost 265 near Pendleton. Additionally, 72 miles of the interstate is shut down to trucks driving westbound between Baker City and Ontario.

US 20 reopened after being closed from Santiam Junction to Camp Sherman Road for most of the morning on Jan 5. 2022 (TripCheck)

U.S. 20 was closed in both directions from Santiam Junction at milepost 75 to Camp Sherman Road at milepost 91. The pass reopened late Wednesday morning. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the road was shut down after several vehicles spun out due to lingering snow.

“One of the saddest parts of our recent winter wallop is realizing that it’s early January with plenty more winter still to come,” said ODOT. “Sadder, though, was waking up Wednesday to winter weather again making a mess on state roads around the state. We’re in for more rain and rising river levels in the lowlands and more snow in the upper elevations.”

OR 204, OR 245 and OR 334 near Athena in Umatilla County are all closed.

The Oregon Office of Emergency Management is urging drivers to avoid hazardous roads. OEM said their crews are monitoring the roadways, while ODOT warns drivers should be prepared for lengthy delays as more snow is forecasted for higher elevations.

“We have severe weather advisories, watches and warnings all over the state, including threats of flooding caused by heavy rain and snowmelt,” said OEM Director Andrew Phelps. “This can trigger debris flows and landslides in steep terrain, and the risk is higher in wildfire burn scars.”