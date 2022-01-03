Heavy rains causing ponding on roadways in Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heavy rainfall is posing a risk for drivers across the Portland metro area as high water is reported in several areas Monday.

A flood watch is in place until 4 p.m.

Several crashes were reported early Monday morning due to snow melt and heavy rainfall, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Officials are clearing crashes at Scholls Ferry Road near Clark Hill and Cornelius Schefflin Road near Northwest Verboort Road.

The Marine Drive on-ramp to I-5 Southbound has reopened after being closed for nearly 45 minutes due to high water. Several other roads around the area are also flooded.