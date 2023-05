Sign for street closed in Portland on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Bureau of Transportation has closed a section of Southeast Yamhill Street due to a large sinkhole in the road, officials say.

The sinkhole, located between Southeast 75th and 76th Avenue, is “approximately 10 feet deep and 30 feet across,” according to PBOT.

Avoid the area if possible and visit TriMet’s website for bus line updates.

