Behind-the-scenes | First college football game in Oregon in 2020

Head inside Autzen Stadium with KOIN6 sports reporter AJ McCord to see what it's liking covering college football in a pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The effort it takes to put on sports competition in the middle of a pandemic is monumental. So is the coordinated effort to make sure the media can bring you the in-person experience millions of fans can’t enjoy right now.

I have covered nearly every live sporting event in the state of Oregon since the coronavirus pandemic forced everything to change, and all the teams/gameday protocols to change with it.

Saturday, November 7th was the first college football game in Oregon in 2020. I was one of the several hundred people inside Autzen Stadium to watch the Oregon Ducks open their season against the Stanford Cardinal. Even Puddles, the Oregon Duck mascot, wasn’t allowed in.

Everything was different, but there was still a sense of familiarity.

The Ducks still ran out of the same tunnel they always do.

There was just no Puddles riding his motorcylce through the line of band and cheerleaders welcoming the team to the field.

“Shout” still blared over the massive, brand new video board after the third quarter.

There were just no fans to “shout” along with the team, and the empty, 54,000 seat stadium echoed with their several dozen voices.

All different, and yet all familiar.

The result, familiar too. The Ducks beat Stanford 35-14 to win their 16th straight season opener.