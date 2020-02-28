Boater finds body of John Doe in Willamette River

Marion County deputies respond to a report of a body in the Willamette River near Buena Vista Ferry, Feb. 27, 2020. (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

The body was found near Buena Vista Ferry in Marion County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A boater found a man’s body on Thursday morning in the Willamette River and authorities are working to figure out who he was.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the boater reported the discovery just before 11:30 a.m. near the Buena Vista Ferry.

Deputies used a boat to reach the body and recover it. They don’t know how long the body — which was partially decomposed — was in the river.

The dead man’s identity is currently a mystery. Investigators would like to talk to anyone who may know something about a missing person in the area. You can call Detective Bob Evarts at 503.588.8507 if you have information.

An autopsy of the remains is scheduled for Friday morning.