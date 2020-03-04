Coronavirus deaths: 10 in Washington, 1 in California

SEATTLE (AP) – The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 11 with a victim succumbing in California — the first reported fatality outside Washington state.
Officials in Placer County, northwest of Sacramento, said Wednesday an elderly adult who tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a San Francisco-to-Mexico cruise had died. They said the victim had underlying health conditions.
Washington also announced another death Wednesday, bringing its total to 10. Most of the deceased were residents of a nursing home in Kirkland, a suburb east of Seattle.
