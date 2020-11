BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) -- In-N-Out Burger, a California-based fast food restaurant chain with a cult following, is eying a potential site for a new location in Washington County.

According to the Washington County Department of Land Use & Transportation, In-N-Out completed a pre-application conference in late June to discuss building a restaurant at 10565 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy. in Beaverton. The site is currently home to a Hawaiian Time restaurant and is next door to a Chick-fil-A.