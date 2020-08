VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — As coronavirus cases continue to climb in the U.S., a local Washington State University student has created a silicone-based design to help protect health care workers. 21-year-old Connor Weller says he developed the “BaselineDesign” mask with the goal to eventually be able to offer it to hospitals as an affordable, alternative to the N-95 mask.

"This is a silicone mask that I designed in response to the PPE shortages across the world,” Weller said as he pointed at his new mask. “It can properly seal on the face and it can be used safely over and over.”