DA: Former Army recruiter created child porn with victims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former United States Army recruiter received a 40-year prison sentence for sexually abusing three young girls.

Antonio Francisco Marquez pleaded guilty in September of 2019 to three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, three counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, three counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the second degree and two counts of sodomy in the first degree. He was sentenced on Friday.

Marquez, 42, reportedly knew all the victims prior to the abuse.

During the investigation, police found scores of images of child porn that Marquez not only collected, but created while abusing his victims, according to Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Melissa Marrero.

“This was particularly heinous abuse that spanned for years,” said Marrero. “This investigation only started after one of the young victims very bravely came forward with her report of abuse.”

Marquez’s crimes occurred between 2015 and 2018.