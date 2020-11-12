Demonstrators disperse after gathering near Portland Police’s Central Precinct

About 40 to 50 demonstrators gathered outside Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct on Nov. 11, 2020. The crowd dispersed before midnight. (KOIN)

Police told demonstrators they could be subject to arrest if they continued blocking entrances to the building.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A group of about 40 to 50 demonstrators gathered in downtown Portland, near the police bureau’s Central Precinct, Wednesday night.

Police accused the protesters of blocking entrances and exits to the building on Southwest 2nd Avenue. Officers warned people they could be subject to arrest, citation, and crowd control munitions if they continued to block access to the precinct.

Portland Police Bureau also tweeted asking demonstrators to not vandalize the building.

To those gathered outside Central Precinct on SW 2nd Ave:

Do not block the entrances or exits to the building. Do not vandalize the building. Remain on the sidewalk. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) November 12, 2020

A KOIN 6 News reporter at the scene saw a fire in the street that had been put out.

Small group of demonstrators has gathered on SW 2nd near the PPB entrance. A small fire in the street has been put out. #koin6news #pdx #pnw #Portland #Oregon pic.twitter.com/3RndaVCsW3 — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) November 12, 2020

By 11:20 p.m., only a handful of demonstrators remained near the building.