Demonstrators disperse after gathering near Portland Police’s Central Precinct

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A group of about 40 to 50 demonstrators gathered in downtown Portland, near the police bureau’s Central Precinct, Wednesday night.
Police accused the protesters of blocking entrances and exits to the building on Southwest 2nd Avenue. Officers warned people they could be subject to arrest, citation, and crowd control munitions if they continued to block access to the precinct.
Portland Police Bureau also tweeted asking demonstrators to not vandalize the building.
A KOIN 6 News reporter at the scene saw a fire in the street that had been put out.
By 11:20 p.m., only a handful of demonstrators remained near the building.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.