Driver hits pedestrian in Forest Grove

Uncategorized

The person hit suffered non-life-threatening injuries

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver hit a pedestrian in Forest Grove, causing traffic to be blocked on a part of Pacific Avenue Saturday evening, said Forest Grove Police.

The pedestrian was left with non-life-threatening injuries from the crash, said police.

The westbound lane of Pacific Avenue was closed to traffic as police investigated. Traffic was diverted at Laurel.

The scene is expected to clear soon, said police via Twitter just after 8 p.m.

