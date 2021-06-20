Gresham police seek missing woman who has learning disability

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 72-year-old woman who has a cognitive learning disability.

According to police, Lina McGuire was last seen Sunday at around 4:30 p.m.

McGuire is a white woman, approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall, and she has short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shoes, red sweatpants, and a black T-shirt with red and green writing on it.

McGuire is somewhat familiar with public transportation, but police say her disability causes her to function at the level of a 4-year-old.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts should call 911.