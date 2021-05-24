‘It’s about time:’ Multnomah County slated to move to lower risk

Masked kitchen workers pass finished plates of food to a server at Claro restaurant on February 12, 2021 in New York City. New rules allow restaurants, bars, and cafes to reopen at 25% capacity due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown said she expects Multnomah County to move to the lower risk level by Thursday.

This means restaurants, bars and theaters will be able to once again loosen their capacity restrictions.

For Anita Mann, general manager at Satellite Tavern in North Portland, this change can’t come soon enough. She’s not only excited for the Blazers game on Thursday, but she’s also excited to welcome back more customers.

“We are ready, its about time,” she said. It’s been too long and we want to get people in here watching sports and get our community back to some sort of normalcy.”

Multnomah County has reached the vaccination threshold of 65%. Officials submitted the county’s equity plan last week to the state.

“We are currently reviewing the equity plan and I fully expect that they will be able to meet the criteria sometime this week. We expect Multnomah County to move to lower risk by Thursday,” Gov. Brown said.

If approved, restaurants bars and museums will soon be able to operate at 50% capacity.

For stores and churches, capacity would be at 75%.

More people will be permitted to get together for social gatherings as well: 10 people for indoor gatherings and 12 for outdoor.

Satellite Tavern staff are already getting ready for the official announcement.



“We are bringing in a couple more chairs because a lot of our chairs have been outside covered for this whole time period so we are brigning in more chairs into the bar,” Mann said. “Come watch a Blazers game, we are the best place for it.”