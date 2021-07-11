New wildfire causes evacuations northwest of Redmond

The Grandview Fire started on Sunday, July 11, 2021 northwest of Redmond. Photo courtesy Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

The Grandview Fire was last estimated to be 300 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews responded to a new wildfire burning in Central Oregon Sunday.

According to Central Oregon Fire Info, the Grandview Fire was estimated to be 300 acres as of 5:30 p.m. and is burning in the Crooked River National Grassland and private land, southwest of Culver and northwest of Redmond.

Additional engines, crews, bulldozers, and aircraft were responding to the scene Sunday evening.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, properties along Geneva Road and Tye Flat are under a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation order. Deputies have already contacted residents.

Wilt Road and Geneva Road between Sisters and Three Rivers is closed. CCR, Three Rivers, Camp Sherman, and Cove State Park are not under any evacuation orders and are open.