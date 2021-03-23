Oregon expands pool of vaccinators

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority has expanded the list of approved vaccinators in the state.
Director Pat Allen signed a new amendment allowing more professionals to use their skills to help get more Oregonians vaccinated. They must be currently licensed, certified or registered or had an active license, certification or registration within the last five years.
- Certified nursing assistants (CNA)
- Dentists
- Direct entry midwives
- Emergency medical services providers (EMT, AEMT, EMT Intermediate or Paramedic)
- Naturopathic physicians (ND)
- Nurses
- Advanced practice registered nurses (APRN, includes nurse midwives)
- Registered nurses (RN)
- Licensed practical nurses (LPN)
- Optometrists
- Pharmacists, pharmacy interns and pharmacy technicians
- Phlebotomists
- Physicians (MDs and DOs)
- Physician assistants
- Podiatrists
- Respiratory therapists
- Traditional health workers
- Veterinarians
Healthcare students (in these fields of study)
- Dental
- Emergency medical services providers (EMT, AEMT, EMT Intermediate or Paramedic)
- Medical
- Midwifery
- Naturopathic medicine
- Nursing (including CNA programs)
- Optometry
- Pharmacy and pharmacy intern
- Physician assistant
- Podiatry
- Respiratory therapy
- Veterinary
“With actively practicing health care providers fully engaged in treating patients along with
administering vaccines, other individuals, including health care providers who do not vaccinate as
part of their practice, retired and inactive health care providers, traditional health workers, and
trained non-health care workers can play a key role in taking on the vital work of vaccinating
Oregonians,” the authorization document said.