Oregon Zoo seeks help naming new red panda cub

Oregon Zoo Foundation is raffling off chances to help 'dub the cub'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Zoo is asking for help to name its baby red panda!

The cub, born to red panda mom Mei Mei and dad Moshu, has started venturing outside and zoo staff announced Thursday that he’s now in need of a name.

“Mei Mei has been a terrific mom so far, and her boy appears to be in great health,” said Amy Cutting, who oversees the zoo’s red panda area. “He’s curious and active, and he has been venturing outdoors quite a bit. Now we need to find a name that suits him.”

The Oregon Zoo Foundation is raffling off the chance to help “dub the cub.” The winner will get to meet with Mei Mei’s care staff and help them name her cub.

He's learning how to bamboo pic.twitter.com/KAGMCGAAtQ — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) September 10, 2020

You must be at least 18 years old to enter the raffle and be in the state of Oregon at the time of purchase.

The winner of the raffle will be announced Friday, Sept. 25 during the Oregon Zoo Foundation’s free online fundraiser “Zoo Rendezvous.” Proceeds from the fundraiser will help pay for upgrades to three new animal areas at the zoo and support animal care, education and conservation.

The cub’s parents came to Oregon in 2019. They produced two cubs at the Nashville Zoo in 2017.