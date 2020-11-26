Oregon’s Thanksgiving Day COVID report: 1,514 cases, 15 deaths

Testing Center Specialits fully dressed in personal protective equipment assist people checking in for a coronavirus test at Union Station in Los Angeles, California on November 13, 2020. – Having passed 1 million COVID-19 cases as infections across the country increase, California is joining the states of Oregon and Washington in urging travellers to self quarantine to help slow the spread of the coronavirus ahead of the nation’s Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,514 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thanksgiving Day.

15 more Oregonians lost their lives, raising the state’s death toll to 882.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (14), Clackamas (152), Clatsop (6), Columbia (9), Coos (13), Crook (4), Curry (9), Deschutes (67), Douglas (20), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (19), Jackson (64), Jefferson (6), Josephine (26), Klamath (15), Lake (4), Lane (91), Lincoln (10), Linn (45), Malheur (20), Marion (206), Morrow (7), Multnomah (289), Polk (26), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (45), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (15), Washington (283), Yamhill (31).

The 15 deaths were reported as follows:

83-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 25 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

90-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

77-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 22 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

86-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 22 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

75-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

72-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

86-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 25 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

96-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 23 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

85-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 23 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 17 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

61-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on Nov. 23 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease, or SARS-CoV-2, as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

80-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Nov. 21 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

72-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 22 at Good Shepherd Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

77-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

96-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Nov. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

87-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Here is a look at the total cases, deaths and negative tests across the state.

County Cases Total deaths Negative tests Baker 272 3 2802 Benton 757 7 22306 Clackamas 5840 77 91914 Clatsop 351 0 8173 Columbia 466 3 10261 Coos 418 2 10921 Crook 211 6 3970 Curry 129 2 2731 Deschutes 2138 14 47509 Douglas 900 17 18425 Gilliam 21 0 431 Grant 133 1 1427 Harney 93 1 1176 Hood River 393 1 6799 Jackson 3643 28 49905 Jefferson 804 11 6655 Josephine 507 4 17585 Klamath 760 4 13708 Lake 117 1 1264 Lane 4139 41 95068 Lincoln 610 15 11673 Linn 1357 20 24478 Malheur 2369 42 7299 Marion 8849 137 73818 Morrow 642 7 2453 Multnomah 15860 232 213490 Polk 1168 16 15050 Sherman 23 0 453 Tillamook 121 0 4213 Umatilla 4256 49 17859 Union 749 4 6117 Wallowa 71 3 1448 Wasco 512 19 6983 Washington 9678 99 135900 Wheeler 3 0 253 Yamhill 1646 16 26140 Total 70006 882 960657

On Wednesday, Governor Brown announced a new framework for combating the virus. The state will start categorizing counties by risk level — Extreme Risk, High Risk, Moderate Risk, and Lower Risk — and different health and safety measures will apply.