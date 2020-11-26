Oregon’s Thanksgiving Day COVID report: 1,514 cases, 15 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,514 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thanksgiving Day.
15 more Oregonians lost their lives, raising the state’s death toll to 882.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (14), Clackamas (152), Clatsop (6), Columbia (9), Coos (13), Crook (4), Curry (9), Deschutes (67), Douglas (20), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (19), Jackson (64), Jefferson (6), Josephine (26), Klamath (15), Lake (4), Lane (91), Lincoln (10), Linn (45), Malheur (20), Marion (206), Morrow (7), Multnomah (289), Polk (26), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (45), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (15), Washington (283), Yamhill (31).
The 15 deaths were reported as follows:
- 83-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 25 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- 90-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- 77-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 22 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- 86-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 22 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- 75-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- 72-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- 86-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 25 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- 96-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 23 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- 85-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 23 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 17 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- 61-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on Nov. 23 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease, or SARS-CoV-2, as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.
- 80-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Nov. 21 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- 72-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 22 at Good Shepherd Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- 77-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- 96-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Nov. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- 87-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Here is a look at the total cases, deaths and negative tests across the state.
|County
|Cases
|Total deaths
|Negative tests
|Baker
|272
|3
|2802
|Benton
|757
|7
|22306
|Clackamas
|5840
|77
|91914
|Clatsop
|351
|0
|8173
|Columbia
|466
|3
|10261
|Coos
|418
|2
|10921
|Crook
|211
|6
|3970
|Curry
|129
|2
|2731
|Deschutes
|2138
|14
|47509
|Douglas
|900
|17
|18425
|Gilliam
|21
|0
|431
|Grant
|133
|1
|1427
|Harney
|93
|1
|1176
|Hood River
|393
|1
|6799
|Jackson
|3643
|28
|49905
|Jefferson
|804
|11
|6655
|Josephine
|507
|4
|17585
|Klamath
|760
|4
|13708
|Lake
|117
|1
|1264
|Lane
|4139
|41
|95068
|Lincoln
|610
|15
|11673
|Linn
|1357
|20
|24478
|Malheur
|2369
|42
|7299
|Marion
|8849
|137
|73818
|Morrow
|642
|7
|2453
|Multnomah
|15860
|232
|213490
|Polk
|1168
|16
|15050
|Sherman
|23
|0
|453
|Tillamook
|121
|0
|4213
|Umatilla
|4256
|49
|17859
|Union
|749
|4
|6117
|Wallowa
|71
|3
|1448
|Wasco
|512
|19
|6983
|Washington
|9678
|99
|135900
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|253
|Yamhill
|1646
|16
|26140
|Total
|70006
|882
|960657
On Wednesday, Governor Brown announced a new framework for combating the virus. The state will start categorizing counties by risk level — Extreme Risk, High Risk, Moderate Risk, and Lower Risk — and different health and safety measures will apply.