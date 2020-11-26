Oregon’s Thanksgiving Day COVID report: 1,514 cases, 15 deaths

Governor Brown announced new 'framework' on Wednesday

Testing Center Specialits fully dressed in personal protective equipment assist people checking in for a coronavirus test at Union Station in Los Angeles, California on November 13, 2020. – Having passed 1 million COVID-19 cases as infections across the country increase, California is joining the states of Oregon and Washington in urging travellers to self quarantine to help slow the spread of the coronavirus ahead of the nation’s Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,514 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thanksgiving Day.

15 more Oregonians lost their lives, raising the state’s death toll to 882.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (14), Clackamas (152), Clatsop (6), Columbia (9), Coos (13), Crook (4), Curry (9), Deschutes (67), Douglas (20), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (19), Jackson (64), Jefferson (6), Josephine (26), Klamath (15), Lake (4), Lane (91), Lincoln (10), Linn (45), Malheur (20), Marion (206), Morrow (7), Multnomah (289), Polk (26), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (45), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (15), Washington (283), Yamhill (31).

The 15 deaths were reported as follows:

  • 83-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 25 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions. 
  • 90-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. 
  • 77-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 22 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
  • 86-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 22 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
  • 75-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions. 
  • 72-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions. 
  • 86-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 25 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
  • 96-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 23 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
  • 85-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 23 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
  • 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 17 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
  • 61-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on Nov. 23 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease, or SARS-CoV-2, as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.
  • 80-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Nov. 21 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
  • 72-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 22 at Good Shepherd Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
  • 77-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
  • 96-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Nov. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
  • 87-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Here is a look at the total cases, deaths and negative tests across the state.

CountyCasesTotal deathsNegative tests
Baker27232802
Benton757722306
Clackamas58407791914
Clatsop35108173
Columbia466310261
Coos418210921
Crook21163970
Curry12922731
Deschutes21381447509
Douglas9001718425
Gilliam210431
Grant13311427
Harney9311176
Hood River39316799
Jackson36432849905
Jefferson804116655
Josephine507417585
Klamath760413708
Lake11711264
Lane41394195068
Lincoln6101511673
Linn13572024478
Malheur2369427299
Marion884913773818
Morrow64272453
Multnomah15860232213490
Polk11681615050
Sherman230453
Tillamook12104213
Umatilla42564917859
Union74946117
Wallowa7131448
Wasco512196983
Washington967899135900
Wheeler30253
Yamhill16461626140
Total70006882960657

On Wednesday, Governor Brown announced a new framework for combating the virus. The state will start categorizing counties by risk level — Extreme Risk, High Risk, Moderate Risk, and Lower Risk — and different health and safety measures will apply. 

