Police: Pedestrian hit after walking into I-205 traffic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle after walking into traffic on I-205 on Friday afternoon, police said.
Portland police said they responded to reports of a person walking near southbound I-205 at NE Glisan Street shortly after 4 p.m.
Officers said the person entered lanes of traffic and was hit. They were taken to a hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.
