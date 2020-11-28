Police: Pedestrian hit after walking into I-205 traffic

Uncategorized

Officers responded to SB I-205 at NE Glisan Street

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic-amr-ambulance-04102015_1515686565735.jpg

FILE – An AMR ambulance. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle after walking into traffic on I-205 on Friday afternoon, police said.

Portland police said they responded to reports of a person walking near southbound I-205 at NE Glisan Street shortly after 4 p.m.

Officers said the person entered lanes of traffic and was hit. They were taken to a hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss