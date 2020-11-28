Police: Pedestrian hit after walking into I-205 traffic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle after walking into traffic on I-205 on Friday afternoon, police said.

Portland police said they responded to reports of a person walking near southbound I-205 at NE Glisan Street shortly after 4 p.m.

Officers said the person entered lanes of traffic and was hit. They were taken to a hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.