AUBURN, Ala (WIAT) — President of Auburn University Jay Gogue took to social media Sunday evening to express the core values of Auburn University as protests spark throughout the country.
In his letter that was posted on Auburn’s Facebook and Twitter pages, Gogue explains that there is no room for anything that promotes hate and exclusion.
LATEST POSTS
- Portland braces for potential 3rd night of mayhem
- TriMet temporarily suspends downtown Portland services
- President of Auburn University posts letter on the current state of the nation
- Oregon Employment Director Erickson ousted
- 58 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Oregon, no new deaths