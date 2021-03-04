Resolution recognizes impact of pandemic on women

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new resolution introduced to Congress this week seeks to protect the rights of women and girls, especially amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senators Ron Wyden (D-OR), Patty Murray (D-WA) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) are supporting the resolution, saying women across the world are disproportionately bearing the burden of the COVID-19 crisis.
According to the resolution, domestic violence, child marriage, and female genital mutilation has increased across the world during the pandemic. Women and girls perform three times the amount of unpaid care work in homes and in their communities as men.
Here’s what the resolution will do:
· Reaffirm the critical importance of gender inclusion, specifically in task forces charged with developing policies related to the COVID–19 crisis.
· Promote integrating a gender lens throughout the response to the COVID–19, specifically when analyzing and tracking data.
· Support life-saving health services such as sexual and reproductive health, including those in the UN COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan, and ensure they are well-funded and protected.
· Support measures to ensure the continuation of adequate food and nutrition security for women and girls around the world affected by COVID–19, including women in agriculture who face unique challenges.
· Reinforce the need for both short-term relief and long-term strategies to address the effects of COVID-19 on marginalized women globally.
· Urge the executive branch to uphold the rights of women and girls globally by promoting and complying with international humanitarian and human rights legal obligations to ensure access to health care, medical supplies, and other vital aid and protection.
· Support robust funding contributions, including ongoing humanitarian appeals in support of women and girls affected by COVID–19, by the United States for the international response to the pandemic.
· Commit to continuously assess and eliminate any barriers to the delivery and access of humanitarian assistance.