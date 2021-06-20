Timbers, Thorns welcome largest crowds in almost a year and a half

Providence Park welcomed larger crowds back to the stadium on June 20, 2021. The capacity is now up to 80%. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was an exciting weekend at Providence Park as both the Timbers and Thorns played at home with the most fans they’ve had in the stands in almost a year and a half.

Providence Park is now up to 80% capacity.

Fans at the stadium Sunday were thrilled to be back, but still getting used to the large crowd size.

“I think they’ve done a great job with safety protocols and keeping everyone safe,” said Tracy Sebben.

“The excitement’s there. The players are reacting to it. It just feels really good,” said Nicole Marshall.

Sunday was also a crowd-pleaser. The Thorns came away with a 1-0 win over Kansas City.