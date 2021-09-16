2 wounded in daytime shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were wounded, including a minor, when shots were fired in Northeast Portland Thursday afternoon.

Bullets flew in the 3800 block of NE 82nd Avenue around 2:20 p.m., Portland police said. Both people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of their wounds and are expected to recover.

At least one vehicle was hit by gunfire, officials said.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact: crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention: ECST. The case number is 21-258803.