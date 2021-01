PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- As school districts across Oregon begin to clarify when -- or if -- students will return to classrooms for in-person learning, the Portland Public Schools Board of Education met to discuss that very issue Tuesday night.

After more than 3 hours, PPS announced they "will start the 3rd quarter of the school year by continuing Comprehensive Distance Learning while expanding in-person opportunities for some students, starting with programming at 19 school sites initially and hopefully expanding to all schools by March."