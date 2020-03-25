A life coach’s advice to stay positive during quarantine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For many of us, the change in routine can be stressful and feel disruptive to our daily life.
Life coach Randy Spelling has been working with people in Portland and Los Angeles for more than a decade — helping people realize their full potential. He joined Emily on Wednesday with some advice many of us can use right now!
For more on Randy’s methods and tips, visit his website here.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.