Artists brighten Foster Rd by painting boarded up storefronts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Artists on Foster Road have been working to brighten up a neighborhood shuttered by the coronavirus. Photojournalist Matt Rashleigh shows us how they’ve been doing it.

Travis Wheeler wanted to help his Southeast Portland community by making boarded up storefronts less scary and more positive.

“This is a time when artists need to be out helping. Everyone should do whatever they can and this is what art can do,” said Wheeler.