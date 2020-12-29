Community serves up questions about Beaverton In-N-Out

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- In recent weeks, two COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for use in the US -- by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna-- and health experts say more options in addition to the two vaccines now being dispensed are critical to amassing enough shots for the country and the world.

But health experts are also concerned about COVID fatigue, the worry that people will let their guard down because the vaccines are now being distributed. Tri-county Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said people need to remain diligent.