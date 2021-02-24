Dame featured on ‘Mask up Portland’ mural

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new mural in the Alberta Arts District is using Portland’s basketball superstar to encourage people to continue to wear masks.

The ‘Mask Up Mural’ is at 4800 NE 28th Ave and was designed and painted by artist Kyle Holbrook.

Holbrook said he wanted to remind people that despite the vaccine rollout, social distancing and masks are still imperative to overcoming the pandemic.

The mural features “Damian Willard” pointing to his watch for Dame Time. Moving Lives of Kids sponsored the project.

