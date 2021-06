PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- A man has been sentenced to five years in prison stemming from a riot that occurred in Portland nearly one year ago.

Gavaughn Streeter-Hillerich was arrested for arson on June 26, 2020, after a riot was declared outside the Portland Police Bureau's North Precinct. That night, the 22-year-old man was filmed setting fire to a large dumpster, which had been pushed up against the plywood attached to the building's windows.