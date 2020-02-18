Gayle King on how ‘Dress for Success’ empowers women

Closings
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — O, Oprah Winfrey’s long-running magazine, and Talbots have launched their 5th annual Capsule Collection.

The collaboration benefits Dress for Success, an international non-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence.

To talk about the new collection for 2020, AM Extra was joined by CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King and O Creative Director Adam Glassman.

