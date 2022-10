GERVAIS, Ore. (KOIN) — The annual Harvest Festival at Bauman’s Farm in Gervais is punctuated by the always exciting giant pumpkin drop.

Saturday was no exception. People came from all over the West Coast to show off their pumpkins to see who has the biggest.

But the highlight is the giant 1000-pound pumpkin, lifted by a crane, dropped into an inflatable pool filled with water. The splash was as large as any before.

A 1000-pound pumpkin was dropped into a pool of water at Bauman’s Farm in Gervais, October 1, 2022 (Bauman’s Farm)

The Harvest Festival continues through October at Bauman’s Farm.