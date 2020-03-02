How to spot and get rid of mold

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The greater Portland area was slammed with about seven-and-a-half inches of rain in January, making it the wettest January since 2006.

As a result of the excessive moisture in the ground this year, people in the region may not realize a harmful enemy has been festering in hard-to-reach places: MOLD. Mold can hide behind walls and underneath floors — you may not see it or smell it.

Advantaclean‘s Brian Thomsen joined AM Extra to give some tips on how to detect, remove and prevent mold from ruining your living space.